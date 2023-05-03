Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA full fight card released for May 5 in Sunrise | Nelson vs. Cleckler

Former UFC heavyweight Roy Nelson will make his bareknuckle debut opposite BKFC veteran Dillon Cleckler atop the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event this Friday night (May 5, 2023) from inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The event will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on Jorge Masvidal’s Youtube and Facebook pages, as well as the Gamebred Promotions YouTube and Gamebred FC Facebook pages.

Here’s the complete Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA fight card:

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Event:

265 lbs.: Roy Nelson vs. Dillon Cleckler

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Main Card:

205 lbs.: Emiliano Sordi vs. Markus Perez

170 lbs.: Jonathan Tuck vs. Handesson Ferreira

265 lbs.: Joseph Penafiel vs. Irwin Rivera

265 lbs.: Jamahl Tatum vs. Carl Seumanutafa

170 lbs.: Anthony Njokuani vs. James Freeman

265 lbs.: Darion Abbey vs. Frank Tate

155 lbs.: Charles Bennett vs. Keith Speed

145 lbs.: Fidel Paulino vs. Alexander Schenk

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA Prelims Card:

145 lbs.: Juan Alvarez vs. TBA

145 lbs.: Ryan Kuse vs. TBA

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA will be commentated by MMA personality Robin Black alongside UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera and PFL headliner Kayla Harrison.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster here.