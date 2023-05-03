 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira scratched off UFC 289, delayed to July

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Thompson v Holland

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been just a handful of hours since UFC 289, scheduled for June 10, 2023 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was majorly shaken up. The headlining bout was scheduled to be Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3, but an injured “Venezuelan Vixen” resulted in a major opportunity for Irene Aldana, who will fight for the belt rather than headline a “Fight Night” event opposite Raquel Pennington.

The bad news continues to flow, as BJPenn.com broke the news that Stephan Thompson vs. Michel Pereira has been cancelled off the UFC 289 card. Per the report, contracts were never sent to the athletes, and the bout is expected to be delayed until July. There has been no reason provided for the delay.

Thompson vs. Pereira was, quite simply, one of the very best fights booked on the card. “Wonderboy” recently returned to the win column with a wildly entertaining win opposite Kevin Holland, whereas Pereira has won five-straight fights to break into the rankings.

Here’s the latest UFC 289 card, which now has 13 fights booked:

135lbs.: (C)Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

170lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

145lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

205lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus

145lbs.: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

185lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

185lbs.: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

145lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

125lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

135lbs.: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

115lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Does this look like an event worth your $80?

Insomnia

It seems odd to me that Giga Chikadze is getting another big opportunity after getting stomped by Calvin Kattar, but I won’t pretend for a second that this will be anything aside from a hugely exciting fight.

This whole Francis Ngannou situation is getting so ugly and dire I’m being forced to agree with Jake Paul. I do not like it here.

“That’s f—king illegal!”

This feels like exactly the kind of fight Neil Magny looks great in; few are better at turning away up-and-comers.

Cory Sandhagen’s reaction here is me every single time I’m forced to endure Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo trash talk/awkwardness.

UNCONFIRMED: Raul Rosas Jr. caught ding-dong-ditching on camera.
CONFIRMED: This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.

Boom, roasted.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Jumping switch knee claims another victim.

A classic Pacman KO!

I’m still waiting for the first UFC flying elbow chop KO.

Random Land

I’m posting weather channel clips, which is clearly a cry for help in regards to Random Land submissions. DM me!

Midnight Music: Rock, 1967

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

