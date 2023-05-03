Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s been just a handful of hours since UFC 289, scheduled for June 10, 2023 inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, was majorly shaken up. The headlining bout was scheduled to be Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 3, but an injured “Venezuelan Vixen” resulted in a major opportunity for Irene Aldana, who will fight for the belt rather than headline a “Fight Night” event opposite Raquel Pennington.

The bad news continues to flow, as BJPenn.com broke the news that Stephan Thompson vs. Michel Pereira has been cancelled off the UFC 289 card. Per the report, contracts were never sent to the athletes, and the bout is expected to be delayed until July. There has been no reason provided for the delay.

Thompson vs. Pereira was, quite simply, one of the very best fights booked on the card. “Wonderboy” recently returned to the win column with a wildly entertaining win opposite Kevin Holland, whereas Pereira has won five-straight fights to break into the rankings.

Here’s the latest UFC 289 card, which now has 13 fights booked:

135lbs.: (C)Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana 155lbs.: Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush 170lbs.: Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt 145lbs.: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr 205lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukaus 145lbs.: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder 185lbs.: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis 185lbs.: Marc-André Barriault vs. Eryk Anders 125lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak 145lbs.: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida 125lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius 135lbs.: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng 115lbs.: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Does this look like an event worth your $80?

Insomnia

It seems odd to me that Giga Chikadze is getting another big opportunity after getting stomped by Calvin Kattar, but I won’t pretend for a second that this will be anything aside from a hugely exciting fight.

| The UFC want to make Brian Ortega vs. Giga Chikadze next.



UFC have reached out to both camps and both guys want the fight.



[per @MayerMeni]#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/F9fbIYTKAn — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 2, 2023

This whole Francis Ngannou situation is getting so ugly and dire I’m being forced to agree with Jake Paul. I do not like it here.

Funny how promoters always try to devalue fighters for their own benefit / narrative. Francis is the best heavyweight MMA fighter in the world and he deserves to be treated as such. https://t.co/VBA5dnzQ9h — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 2, 2023

Some promoters man pic.twitter.com/CF4WyXIzv9 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 3, 2023

“That’s f—king illegal!”

Khabib real for this pic.twitter.com/0dpVNiPkev — Vincent Aasa (@aasavincent) May 2, 2023

This feels like exactly the kind of fight Neil Magny looks great in; few are better at turning away up-and-comers.

Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe is in the works for #UFCJacksonville on June 24, multiple sources tell @Farah_Hannoun and me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. pic.twitter.com/O1BedGjgH7 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 2, 2023

Cory Sandhagen’s reaction here is me every single time I’m forced to endure Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo trash talk/awkwardness.

Cory Sandhagen gives his thoughts on that video of Cejudo and Aljo pic.twitter.com/ziMIaS2Z1D — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) May 1, 2023

UNCONFIRMED: Raul Rosas Jr. caught ding-dong-ditching on camera.

CONFIRMED: This is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.

Caught my boy like big foot pic.twitter.com/eANLoDrvUv — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) May 1, 2023

Boom, roasted.

Henry Cejudo blocked me for this edit: pic.twitter.com/NNvPNZuUZp — Squid Vicious MMA (@SquidViciousMMA) May 1, 2023

Jumping switch knee claims another victim.

BRUTAL RODILLAZO VOLADOR DE CABELO MONTEIRO!!!!



@DSports Fight pic.twitter.com/QOznmnSqGA — Emiliano Cándido (@EmilianoCandido) April 30, 2023

A classic Pacman KO!

A destructive, devastating KO of Ricky Hatton from Manny Pacquiao on this day in 2009



@trboxingpic.twitter.com/4ujcPutKwB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2023

I’m still waiting for the first UFC flying elbow chop KO.

