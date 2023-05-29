Matt Brown scorches ‘juiced and coked up bum’ Conor McGregor — ‘All that money don’t make you not a bum’

Matt Brown isn’t afraid to say how he feels about Conor McGregor after their recent interaction.

At UFC Charlotte earlier this month (May 13, 2023), Brown, 42, continued turning back the clock by putting away his fellow veteran Welterweight, Court McGee, with a first round one-punch knockout (watch highlights). The win was a significant one for the “Immortal,” as Brown (24-19) is now tied with Heavyweight contender, Derrick Lewis, for the most knockouts in UFC history at 13.

Keeping his eye on the action, McGregor was impressed and motivated by the stoppage, declaring that he’ll once day pass up the pair of heavy hitters and make the record his. This prompted a response from Brown on Twitter, saying, “I’ll fight you for it.”

“With Conor, I just want the red panty night, right? That’s all I give a f—k about,” Brown told Believe You Me. “He’s a nobody, to be honest, in my opinion,” Brown said. “He was amazing, I give him all the props for all that he did. At this point, he’s a bum.

“You can headline that, and it won’t be bulls—t,” he continued. “Conor, I think he’s lost like four or his last five. He hasn’t f—king done nothing. Everything you see, it’s him drinking or getting coked up, or he’s juiced out of his mind. That’s f—king bum life to me. All that money don’t make you not a bum. You’re still a bum to me, bro. When you step in the cage, you’re still a f—king bum to me.”

McGregor is about to be featured on The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF) as a coach this week (Tues., May 30, 2023) opposite Michael Chandler. Later in 2023, the pair are expected to fight in a Welterweight match up. First, “The Notorious” needs to get back in the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool, which requires six months of testing before he’s able to compete.

It’s unlikely that a Brown vs. McGregor fight ever happens at this stage, but there’s no doubt it would have a strong chance of delivering a knockout in either direction.