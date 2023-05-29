UFC Vegas 74 suffers mid-fight week main card bout scratch

UFC Vegas 74 is down one fight.

After one week off, UFC returns this weekend (Sat., June 3, 2023) inside the UFC Apex Facility. Unfortunately, the main card has taken a late hit as Lightweight hopeful, Jamie Mullarkey’s (16-5), management has revealed that he’s agreed to fight a new opponent, reports Marcel Dorff. Mullarkey was originally set to open the main card opposite Georgia’s Guram Kutateladze (12-3). No reason for Kutateladze’s removal from the fight has been announced, nor has if Mullarkey’s new fight will still take place at UFC Vegas 74.

Mullarkey currently rides a two-fight winning streak after decision wins over Francisco Prado and the veteran, Michael Johnson. UFC Vegas 74 is now down to 12 fights after the shake up, leaving only one Lightweight fight between Jared Gordon and Jim Miller.

The full UFC Vegas 74 lineup can be seen below:

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

155 lbs.: Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

125 lbs.: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

135 lbs.: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don’Tale Mayes

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz vs. Daniel Santos

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Elise Reed

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins

