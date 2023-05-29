WARNING: This horrible, NSFW Staph infection video prompts UFC fighter to make life-saving plea

UFC flyweight Casey O’Neil is calling for your help.

“I have a friend in Thailand who got a Staph infection through to his bone, it’s looking likely he will lose his leg and never be able to fight again,” O’Neil wrote on Twitter. “Please considering donating if you have the means. Thank you.”

That friend is MMA fighter Tim Schultz, fresh off his victory over Michael Stanoff at Beatdown Promotions 3 back in March. Unfortunately for “The Ronin,” he may lose more than his leg if doctors are unable to get his Staph infection under control.

“We are trying to get me home in the next day or two, I’ve had two surgeries,” Schultz wrote on Instagram. “Both of which I have woken [up] halfway though and had the most painful experience of my life. I was told that there will be an incision made to remove the bacteria. I now have zero skin on the top of my foot. I need to to get back home. Anything people could do, share, donate, spread the word. Could be saving my life at the moment.”

Here’s another NSFW look:

Please guys, Tim is in need of help. Here is some more updates for you. He needs to get home immediately as the treatment he is receiving is not helping and he has been lied to about receiving a small incision ect. He is living a nightmare, skip your morning coffee and donate ! https://t.co/GxcRYvwbY4 pic.twitter.com/UmQzdsGVox — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 29, 2023

This video might unseat Kevin Randleman from the top of the “worst of” list (see the giant hole Staph left in his body right here).

As of this writing, friends have rallied to the cause and Schultz could be flown back to Australia by Wednesday. Whether or not that timeline will be fast enough to keep him from losing his leg remains to be seen.