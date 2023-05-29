Twitch bans ranked UFC fighter for streaming fights — ‘Help me get unbanned’

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano, currently ranked No. 13 at 155 pounds, tried to do his Twitch followers a favor last weekend by streaming the GLORY 86 kickboxing event, which aired live and free on the promotion’s YouTube channel. Unfortunately that was a clear violation of the platform’s terms and conditions, leading to a swift and unceremonious ban on the baffled Brazilian.

“Just got banned from Twitch for watching GLORY kickboxing that was live on YouTube,” Moicano wrote on Twitter. “Crazy. Shit was live and free. No UFC today just wanted to watch some fights!!! Help me to get unbanned ossss.”

Here are the GLORY 86 kickboxing results from last weekend in Germany:

Petchpanomrung def. Ahmad Chikh Mousa by unanimous decision – retains GLORY featherweight title

Sofian Laidouni def. Benjamin Adegbuyi by unanimous decision

Bahram Rajabzadeh def. Luis Tavares by KO

Enriko Kehl def. Guerric Billet by unanimous decision

Sarah Moussaddak def. Giuliana Cosnard by unanimous decision

Chico Kwasi def. Robin Ciric by unanimous decision

Juri de Sousa def. Joilton Lutterbach by unanimous decision

Uku Jurjendal def. Mantas Rimdeika by KO

Badr Hari returns against James McSweeney at GLORY 88 in September.

The 34 year-old Moicano (17-5-1) is coming off a submission victory over Brad Riddell last fall and was expected to headline against Arman Tsarukyan atop the UFC Vegas 72 card back in April, but a late knee injury booted him from the bout.

No word yet on when Moicano will make his UFC return.