Latest UFC Vegas 76 fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Strickland vs. Magomedov’ on July 1

Event: UFC Vegas 76: “Strickland vs. Magomedov”

Date: Sat., July 1, 2023

Location: UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Vegas 76 Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

185 lbs.: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC Vegas 76 Main Card, Prelims on ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Kevin Lee vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

125 lbs.: Melissa Gatto vs. Ariane Lipski

145 lbs.: Khusein Askhabov vs. Joanderson Brito

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Michael Morales

185 lbs.: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Brunno Ferreira

125 lbs.: Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Damir Ismagulov

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

155 lbs.: Jordan Leavitt vs. Elves Brener

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

