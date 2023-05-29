Pic: New UFC Jacksonville poster is divisive | Emmett vs. Topuria

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida for the upcoming UFC Jacksonville mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for Sat., June 24, 2023 airing on both ABC and ESPN+ beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Emmett (18-3) is looking to rebound from his submission loss to Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 earlier this year in Perth. Falling to “El Pantera” snapped a five-fight win streak for the “Fighting Falmer.” As for Topuria (13-0), he’s a perfect 5-0 since joining UFC in late 2020 and was recently seen submitting Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282 in Las Vegas.

“Josh Emmett has nothing to lose,” Topuria told ESPN Deportes. “He’s fighting a superstar. He’ll be proud to share the cage with me for the rest of his life. He’ll tell his kids that he was there with me one time. He’s perfect to be finished in the first round. His style matches with mine in a way that I will shine that night. My only concern is that he shows up on the night of the fight.”

Also throwing down at UFC Jacksonville on June 24 all be flyweight phenom Maycee Barber and Brazilian bruiser Amanda Ribas. Elsewhere on the card, longtime welterweight veteran Neil Magny collides with 170-pound “Fresh Prince” Phil Rowe.

