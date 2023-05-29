Don’t worry, UFC’s Michael Chandler has a solid explanation for his ‘very clinically high’ testosterone

How jacked is Michael Chandler?

The 190-pound “Iron” claims to be more massive than a suddenly-swole Conor McGregor, who recently raised a few eyebrows with this “monster” pic. But unlike “Notorious” and his never-ending accusations of secret sauce, Chandler has science on his side.

“I just got my blood work done, got my testosterone levels checked, all of my levels checked,” the No. 5-ranked UFC lightweight said on YouTube (transcribed by Giancarlo Aulino). “Your boy’s in good shape, your boy is in good health. And I was talking to the doctor that I did the blood work with and asked the question why is my testosterone in such a great spot? Why is it in a very clinically high position?”

“Red-light therapy, using a sauna every now and then just to sweat out the toxins when maybe I don’t get a great sweaty workout in that week,” Chandler continued. “So, lifting heavy weights, sleep, cold therapy, red-light therapy, and sauna. Those are kind of things that I think are contributing to my overall body feeling phenomenal.”

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 31 coach turned 37 just a few weeks back.

Chandler (23-8) is expected to make his Octagon return against McGregor at some point later this year. Until then, fans who need more “Iron” in their diet can watch Chandler and “Notorious” coach TUF 31 starting this Tues. night (May 30) on ESPN.