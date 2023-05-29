Pic: Svelte Paddy Pimblett back in the gym after surgery, will make UFC return ‘faster and stronger than ever’

Despite an extended layoff, and the inability to train following ankle surgery, UFC lightweight sensation Paddy Pimblett — who previously admitted to a “genuine eating disorder” — was able to keep his weight down over the last few months.

As a result, “The Baddy” was looking fit and trim when he returned to the gym last week in Liverpool, promising to make his Octagon return “faster and stronger than ever.”

“Nice to finally have that boot off and get back in the gym,” the 28 year-old Pimblett wrote on Instagram. “[Paul Reed is] going to bring me back faster and stronger than ever, just wait and see people.”

Pimblett (20-3) underwent surgery to repair damage suffered in his unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December. “The Baddy” appeared to be headed to his first loss inside the Octagon during that contest but the “Sin City” judges disagreed.

The outspoken scouser is expected to return in late 2023 or early 2024.