Event: Bellator 298: “Storley vs. Ward"

Date: Fri., Aug. 11, 2023

Location: Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

How To Watch: Showtime (watch here)

Bellator 298 Main Event:

170 lbs.: Logan Storley (14-2) vs. Brennan Ward (17-6)

Bellator 298 Main Card:

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky (11-3, 1 NC) vs. Steve Mowry (10-0-1, 1 NC)

185 lbs.: Dalton Rosta (8-0) vs. Aaron Jeffery (13-4)

155 lbs.: Sidney Outlaw (16-5) vs. Islam Mamedov (22-2-1)

Bellator 298 ‘Prelims’ Under Card:

145 lbs.: Lucas Brennan (7-0) vs. Weber Almeida (7-1)

145 lbs.: James Gallagher (11-2) vs. Cris Lencioni (11-3)

145 lbs.: Michael Blockhus (0-0) vs. Eli Mefford (0-4)

155 lbs.: Alfie Davis (15-4-1) vs. Aalon Cruz (11-4)

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.