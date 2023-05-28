 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor McGregor hits Monaco in his ‘supercar of the sea’ yacht for the F1 Grand Prix

The Mac is back in Monaco and having a party of a time as we continue to wait for any news on a UFC return date.

By Ryan Harkness
F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is going down today and Conor McGregor has rolled up in his $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht to enjoy the festivities.

McGregor is just one of many celebrities in the tiny microstate tucked into the southern coast of France ready to enjoy some F1 action. Other A-listers sighted thus far include Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom, Chris Rock, Neymar, and Kevin Durant.

McGregor is paying a premium to have his yacht tucked arse-in along the racing course so he can enjoy several seconds of race cars zooming past. His yacht is undoubtedly fancy and it very well could be the fastest in dock (it’s called ‘the supercar of the sea’ for a reason), but it is dwarfed by some of the other baller boats there. The biggest yacht in port is the 414-foot $285 million “Octopus” yacht owned by pharma-exec Roger Samuelsson.

Pictures of McGregor getting lit on his Proper 12 whiskey at afterparties are already floating around, as are pics of a hungover Conor sitting at his deck table eating pancakes.

But don’t think he doesn’t know what’s what when it comes to F1. Mac was in Monaco last year, taking pictures with Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

“I am here for team Haas,” he said. “I put my confidence in the team after today’s qualifying round. The cars are exceptional and I am rooting for Haas.”

Even though Haas is having a rough go at things in Monaco, it still looks like Conor McGregor is enjoying himself. Maybe a bit too much? We imagine what Michael Chandler is up to these days and have to wonder how all this high living will affect “The Notorious” upon his eventual return to cagefighting in late 2023.

