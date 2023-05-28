The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is going down today and Conor McGregor has rolled up in his $3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht to enjoy the festivities.

McGregor is just one of many celebrities in the tiny microstate tucked into the southern coast of France ready to enjoy some F1 action. Other A-listers sighted thus far include Tom Holland, Orlando Bloom, Chris Rock, Neymar, and Kevin Durant.

McGregor is paying a premium to have his yacht tucked arse-in along the racing course so he can enjoy several seconds of race cars zooming past. His yacht is undoubtedly fancy and it very well could be the fastest in dock (it’s called ‘the supercar of the sea’ for a reason), but it is dwarfed by some of the other baller boats there. The biggest yacht in port is the 414-foot $285 million “Octopus” yacht owned by pharma-exec Roger Samuelsson.

Conor McGregor took his $3.5 million Lamborghini yacht to this year's Monaco Grand Prix.



• 63-feet

• Two-bedrooms

• 4,000 horsepower

• 70-mph top speed



The yacht is 1 of only 63 made, and McGregor received #12 in honor of his Proper 12 whiskey. pic.twitter.com/wmA0YDKoYZ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 27, 2023

The biggest yacht at this year's Monaco Grand Prix (so far) is Octopus.



• $285 million

• 414-feet

• Sleeps 26 guests & 63 crew

• 2 helipads, basketball court, movie theater & pool



It can cruise 9,000 miles before needing to refuel & its weekly rental rate is $2.4 million. pic.twitter.com/f01QNgrrh1 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 25, 2023

Pictures of McGregor getting lit on his Proper 12 whiskey at afterparties are already floating around, as are pics of a hungover Conor sitting at his deck table eating pancakes.

Conor McGregor just showed up at the Monaco Grand Prix and is eating pancakes #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/A6xR6fgrQ1 — Priyant ‍ (@Priyant1987) May 28, 2023

Rick Ross partying in Monaco with Connor McGregor, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2h3vFMWS0k — Episodes (@episodesent) May 27, 2023

But don’t think he doesn’t know what’s what when it comes to F1. Mac was in Monaco last year, taking pictures with Haas drivers Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussen.

“I am here for team Haas,” he said. “I put my confidence in the team after today’s qualifying round. The cars are exceptional and I am rooting for Haas.”

McGregor is in Monaco today for F1 pic.twitter.com/mquYvFlNp0 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 28, 2023

Even though Haas is having a rough go at things in Monaco, it still looks like Conor McGregor is enjoying himself. Maybe a bit too much? We imagine what Michael Chandler is up to these days and have to wonder how all this high living will affect “The Notorious” upon his eventual return to cagefighting in late 2023.