Highlights! Road To UFC Ep. 4 opens with epic flying knee KO

The Road To UFC series continues into Sunday with episodes three and four of the Asian tournament series. Saturday featured episodes one and two, and a whole lotta violence. There was a KO of the Year contender, a lot of slick submissions, and someone almost pulled off a twister. You can see all the action from day one here.

Now day two is upon us and the UFC Performance Institute Shanghai was once again full of solid action. Episodes three and four were all about the lightweight and bantamweight tournaments, and boy did they deliver.

Let’s start off looking at this wild flying knee knockout to start episode four from Peter Danesoe. He flatlined Kai Xiong 4:20 (nice) into the first round.

HUGE FLYING KNEE KNOCKOUT!



PETER DANESOE TAKE A BOW, WOW! #RoadToUFC

In other highlight finishes, here’s Daermisi Zhawupasi making it look easy, tapping Eperaim Ginting with an RNC just 58 seconds into their fight.

Went from 0-100 REAL FAST.



Daermisi flattened him out and took the RNC finish! #RoadToUFC

Super accurate punches from Rongzhu earned him a win over SeungChan Hong at 2:17 of round 1.

DROPPED AND STOPPED HIM!



Rongzhu just announced himself as a player in the #RoadToUFC tournament!

And this impeccable D’arce choke from Sangwook Kim earned him a first round win over Kazuma Maruyama.

The Frog Man showcasing some squeeze!



Sangwook Kim locks up the D'arce choke to go marching on! #RoadToUFC

It wasn’t all righteous violence. The main event fight between Bahatebole Batebolati and WonBin Ki ended after Ki was DQ’d over repeated punches to the back of the head.

Not how anyone wants to see this one end.



After repeated strikes to the back of the head, this fight has been called off. ❌ #RoadToUFC

All the victors will be moving forward to the semifinals of their respective tournaments, with the winners receiving a UFC contract.

Road To UFC Official Results

Episode 3

May 28, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai

Non-Tournament Bout: SangHoon Yoo defeats Chris Hofmann by TKO (knee and punches) at 3:10 of Round 3

Xiao Long (29-28, 29-28) defeats Shohei Nose (29-28) by Split Decision

SangWook Kim defeats Kazuma Maruyama by submission (D’arce choke) at 3:08 of Round 1

Shuya Kamikubo (30-27, 29-28) defeats Baergeng Jieleyisi (29-28) by Split Decision

Rongzhu defeats SeungChan Hong by TKO (strikes) at 2:17 of Round 1

Episode 4

May 28, 2023 | UFC Performance Institute Shanghai

Peter Danesoe defeats Kai Xiong by KO (flying knee) at 4:20 of Round 1

Daermisi Zhawupasi defeats Eperaim Ginting by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 0:58 of Round 1

Shin Haraguchi defeats Windri Patilima by TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 2

ChangHo Lee defeats Rana Rudra Pratap Singh by TKO (strikes) at 3:52 of Round 1

Bahatebole Batebolati defeats WonBin Ki by DQ (illegal strikes) at 2:22