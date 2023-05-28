Ah, a fighter that probably has Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) saying that CTE is fake...isn’t that just a perfect example of ‘a pot calling the kettle black.’

Former UFC Lightweight and Welterweight champion BJ Penn recently took to his Instagram comments to claim that CTE is fake.

Twitter user Borrachinha Depot was the first to spot Penn’s comments.

“What is CTE again? Did Ali have that? What about Jim Brown did he have that? CTE is as fake as the coronavirus,” Penn wrote.

According to alz.org, “CTE is a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), including concussions and repeated blows to the head.”

While there have not been many cases of CTE in mixed martial arts (MMA) because the sport is still so young, in the coming years, long-time MMA fans are going to witness their heroes battle it. Some believe former UFC superstar Chuck Liddell already has it, and Josh Barnett believes Phil Baroni killed his wife because of CTE.

Former UFC fighter Tim Hague was diagnosed with CTE after he died in 2017.

There are literally hundreds and hundreds of hours of evidence that CTE is real, so the fact that “The Prodigy” thinks it is fake is comical and pretty worrisome. Oh, and his former opponent, Diego Sanchez, doesn’t believe in CTE either.

Penn, 44, has been retired since 2019 when he went on a seven-fight losing skid and was released from the UFC after getting slept outside a Hawaii bar. He has now turned his attention to politics, which isn’t going well either.