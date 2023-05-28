Belal Muhammad doesn’t have a fight booked, but he traveled to get some extra coaching at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) anyway.

“Remember the Name” — who trains out of Chicago, Illinois — recently visited the world-renowned mixed martial arts (MMA) gym in San Jose, Calif., to keep sharp. While he was in town, he got to work with former UFC Heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez, who recently had his attempted murder trial postponed.

Velasquez wasn’t the only fighter Muhammad got to train with. Former Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former Heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, also made appearances at their long-time gym for wrestling practice.

Unfortunately, all we got was a picture of them and no footage:

This wasn’t the first time the current No. 1-ranked Welterweight contender has worked with AKA — he trained with Nurmagomedov before his UFC 280 fight with Sean Brady (watch highlights).

Muhammad is coming off a unanimous decision win over former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, at UFC 288 earlier this month. The win earned him a title shot; however, he has to wait for Leon Edwards and Colby Covington to fight later this year ... if Muhammad doesn’t steal his title shot beforehand.