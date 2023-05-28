A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt taking on a white belt mixed martial arts (MMA) media personality makes sense, right?

No, it doesn’t.

Fury Pro Grappling 7 went down last night (Sat., May 28, 2023) inside 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While there were four current UFC fighters on the card — including Gerald Meerschaert vs. Joe Pyfer in the main event — all eyes were on a strange, off-the-wall matchup between CFFC President, Brad Boulton, and MMA media member, Ben "The Bane" Davis.

The grappling match got made on five days' notice after Davis challenged Boulton on Twitter.

may i grapple the ceo — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) May 22, 2023

"The Bane" is a play-by-play commentator for numerous promotions, including Rage in the Cage, Empire MMA and XMMA, as well as a media personality for Karate Combat.

Indeed, the match went precisely how a black belt vs. a white belt should go — a very, very quick submission after a failed flying triangle from Boulton.

Watch the entire match:

Ya know what..... We'll give ya the full match.@BenTheBaneDavis gave him hell for 13 seconds but @super_brad got it done!!#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/E1JE5m9n2C — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

C.M. Punk handed Davis a second loss minutes later:

Fury Pro Grappling 7 was Boulton's second short-notice match. His first one took place on literally a few hours notice against UFC legend, Clay Guida, in which he got submitted via arm-triangle choke.

Main Event

In the main event, Pyfer defeated Meerschaert via unanimous decision. The pair of Middleweights also fought at UFC 287 (watch highlights).

Meerschaert with the Mutombo finger#FuryPro7 pic.twitter.com/LXOxll9Vjy — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) May 28, 2023

