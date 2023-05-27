Highlights! B2’s Sam Alvey snaps nine-fight winless streak, declared future UFC Hall of Famer

Sam Alvey is finally back in the winner's circle.

Alvey competed in his first fight since being cut from the UFC tonight (Sat., May 27, 2023) when he finished Cameron Graham in the third round at B2 Fighting Series 183 from inside the Columbus Convention & Trade Center in Columbus, Georgia. The fight took place at Heavyweight.

It was one-way traffic from "Smile'n" as he smothered his opponent for three rounds with ground and pound after landing several takedowns. The referee eventually stopped the fight with 43 seconds left in the third round, with Alvey winning via TKO.

Watch the finish below:

Sam Alvey wins his first fight since 2018 via TKO at B2 Fighting Series 183 pic.twitter.com/0Lb6iIpHQD — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

“Sam Alvey should be in the UFC Hall of Fame one day” pic.twitter.com/zzzyLeWspf — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) May 28, 2023

Prior to B2 Fighting Series 183, Alvey, 37, had not won a fight since UFC Fight Night 131: Rivera vs. Moraes way back in 2018 when he defeated Gian Villante via split decision. After that, Alvey would go on a nine-fight winless streak, making UFC history.

The 37-year-old would get released from the UFC after his eighth loss when he was knocked out by Michal Oleksiejczuk (watch highlights). Alvey competed for the UFC 24 times and ended with a 10-13-1 record.

As for what's next, Alvey has said he wants to fight in bare-knuckle boxing, but unfortunately, he hasn't seen a good enough offer from any promotions. He did call out Jake Paul again after his win, but we all know that isn't going to happen.

For more regional MMA news and notes click here and you can watch the fight in its entirety at Fite.TV