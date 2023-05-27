Sean O’Malley is in training for his upcoming title fight against UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 this August, but “Sugar” still has time to play around with a rather unique AR-15 rifle.

O’Malley is on the cusp of becoming one of the promotion’s biggest stars. If the former Contender Series standout can knock off Sterling and capture the 135-pound title then he will easily be one of the most marketable champions on the UFC roster. His social media following is massive, he understands how to talk trash, and usually backs it up inside of the Octagon.

Related Hungry Cejudo Demands Backup Role For UFC 292

The future UFC title challenger flexed his social media following this week and posted a pretty funny video of himself firing off a custom AR-15. O’Malley, who usually sports pink and green hair, had his unique rifle designed in...pink and green. As O’Malley fired off a few rounds he showed off a hip thrust that would have turned Ian Garry to stone.

Check it out in the above video player. O’Malley also posted a video showing off his hill sprints, which can be seen below:

O’Malley, 28, is coming off a split-decision win over former UFC champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 back in Oct. 2022 to push his current UFC record to 8-1 (1 NC). His only loss came against Marlon Vera via TKO nearly three years ago. The popular UFC knockout artist is riding a five-fight unbeaten streak and hopes to become the first fighter to defeat “Funk Master” since 2017.