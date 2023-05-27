 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Fighter collapses, stretchered out of ring after suffering scary TKO | ‘Lopez vs. Conlan’

By Dan Hiergesell
Boxing from SSE Arena in Belfast Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A scary scene broke out earlier today (Sat., May 27, 2023) at the “Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan” boxing card live on ESPN+ from inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, as Ludumo Lamati was stretchered out of the ring after suffering a 12th-round TKO loss at the hands of Nick Ball.

This weekend was lacking some serious mixed martial arts (MMA) power so fight fans had to tune in to some good old fashioned boxing. This included today’s “Lopez vs. Conlan” card, which saw a co-main event unfold between featherweights Ball and Lamati.

The co-main event was an exciting affair to say the least. Both fighters brought an undefeated record into the ring, but it was Ball who landed the more meaningful shots of the bout. His work started to pile up as he unloaded a barrage of strikes in the 12th and final round that forced Lamati’s corner to throw in the towel.

After the fight, Lamati looked to be seriously hurt and actually collapsed in the ring. That’s when ringside officials provided some oxygen before Lamati was stretchered out and rushed to an ambulance. There was only one ambulance on site so the main event between Lopez and Conlan was delayed by a good 30 minutes.

Check out the video highlights of Ball vs. Lamati below:

