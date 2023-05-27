One of the biggest boxing fights that has eluded fans over the years may finally be in the works.

According to reigning WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, his team has sent a contract to Anthony Joshua for a heavyweight clash later this year. Fury is calling for a scrap this coming September from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England. It would be a massive meeting between the two English boxing stars.

On Friday, Fury posted to social media to confirm that the contract has been sent and to issue another message to Joshua. It’s unknown at this time how invested Joshua would be in a matchup with Fury, but it remains one of the biggest fights to make in boxing.

A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time im not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure… pic.twitter.com/ozNs9w0b8K — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 26, 2023

“A few days ago i sent a draft contract to @anthonyjoshua for a fight in September @wembleystadium. Its a fight that everyone wants to see including myself. Come of AJ lets give the world what they want to see. This time I’m not gonna make a million vids & keep putting pressure on. The ball is now on your side,” wrote Fury.

On Saturday, boxing promoter, George Warren, confirmed that they have sent a “formal offer” to Team Joshua (shown below). Per the offer, it is the same exact terms that Joshua accepted for a fight with Fury back in 2022 (60/40 split, 50/50 rematch clause if Joshua wins).

‼️ George Warren has now clarified that they've sent a "formal offer" to Anthony Joshua's team for the Tyson Fury fight in September, not a draft contract. He said it's the exact same terms AJ accepted last year - 60/40 split, with 50/50 rematch clause if AJ wins. [@Queensberry] pic.twitter.com/zccwmzhyWU — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 27, 2023

Joshua, 33, is coming off a dominant decision win over Jermaine Franklin this past April to stop the bleeding following back-to-back losses to undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The former Olympic gold medalist has fallen off a little bit over the past few years, but Joshua remains one of the best heavyweight fighters in the sport today.

Fury, 34, is widely regarded as the best heavyweight boxer in the world. The undefeated big man has won his last six trips to the ring since fighting Deontay Wilder to a draw back in 2018. Fury has finished his last four opponents by knockout and seems to be hitting another level later into his career. He would be the odds on favorite to take out Joshua and retain his WBC championship if the two agree to fight this September.

What do you think, fight fans? Will we see Fury vs. Joshua in 2023?

