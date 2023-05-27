Michael Conlan (18-2, 9 KO) returned to the boxing ring earlier today (Sat., May 27, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, when the Irish sensation matched up against Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KO) in the main event. The two battled it out for Lopez’s IBF featherweight title.

Lopez exploded for pressure early on with inside work to the body as well as uppercuts up top. Conlan fought back and landed some good licks, but Lopez eventually got the better of the exchanges and had Conlan hurt bad. Lopez kept his efforts up in the fifth round and crushed the Irishman with a brutal uppercut. Conlan slumped to the canvas as his corner quickly threw the towel in to save their fighter from further punishment.

Lopez, 29, has now won his last 11 trips the ring. This was his first official IBF featherweight title defense, but it may not be his last. Conlan is still a really tough out in the featherweight division and Lopez made it look pretty easy. This was the second time Conlan has been viciously finished in his last four fights.

Check out the video highlights below:

VENADO HAS CONLAN SHAKEN pic.twitter.com/pyNqhnImm5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 27, 2023

Nothing like a Belfast crowd ️ pic.twitter.com/QzPYgmzVe7 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 27, 2023

For more ‘Lopez vs. Conlan’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.