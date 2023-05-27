The second quarterfinals episode of Road to UFC 2 unfolded earlier this morning (Sat., May 27, 2023) live on UFC Fight Pass from inside the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, and it produced some memorable moments for a few aspiring prospects.

The main event of the card featured a featherweight clash between knockout artist Li Kaiwen and Lu Kai. Kaiwen ended up putting a beating on Kai in just 70 seconds and scored a brutal first-round TKO finish. It was Kaiwen’s sixth career first-round finish.

Adding to the mix was a welterweight meeting between Taiyilake Nueraji and HanSeul Kim that sparked the main card. Nueraji ended up delivering an absolutely devastating elbow knockout that left Kim flopping on the canvas like a fish out of water. It was pretty gnarly to say the least.

Check out the official Road to UFC 2: Quarterfinals 2 results and video highlights below:

Taiyilake Nueraji def. HanSeul Kim via KO (left elbow)

WHAT A KNOCKOUT!



Taiyilake Nueraji just went SUPER SAIYAN! #RoadToUFC pic.twitter.com/hbXCjanBVA — UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2023

Jiniushiyue def. Billy Pasulatan by TKO (strikes)

Raining ground & pound! ⛈️



Jiniushiyue keeps the finishes coming here at #RoadToUFC! pic.twitter.com/qzNIl3fDkz — UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2023

Koya Kanda def. Yibugele via Unanimous Decision

SeungGuk Choi def. Sumit Kumar via Unanimous Decision

Li Kaiwen def. Lu Kai by TKO (strikes)