Road To UFC 2 Quarterfinals 2 results, highlights: Fighter scores gnarly elbow KO

By Dan Hiergesell
Road to UFC: Season 2 - Nueraji v Kim Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC

The second quarterfinals episode of Road to UFC 2 unfolded earlier this morning (Sat., May 27, 2023) live on UFC Fight Pass from inside the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, and it produced some memorable moments for a few aspiring prospects.

The main event of the card featured a featherweight clash between knockout artist Li Kaiwen and Lu Kai. Kaiwen ended up putting a beating on Kai in just 70 seconds and scored a brutal first-round TKO finish. It was Kaiwen’s sixth career first-round finish.

Adding to the mix was a welterweight meeting between Taiyilake Nueraji and HanSeul Kim that sparked the main card. Nueraji ended up delivering an absolutely devastating elbow knockout that left Kim flopping on the canvas like a fish out of water. It was pretty gnarly to say the least.

Check out the official Road to UFC 2: Quarterfinals 2 results and video highlights below:

Taiyilake Nueraji def. HanSeul Kim via KO (left elbow)

Jiniushiyue def. Billy Pasulatan by TKO (strikes)

Koya Kanda def. Yibugele via Unanimous Decision

SeungGuk Choi def. Sumit Kumar via Unanimous Decision

Li Kaiwen def. Lu Kai by TKO (strikes)

