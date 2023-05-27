 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Road To UFC 2 Quarterfinals 1 results, highlights: Main event ends with brutal second-round KO

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
Road to UFC: Season 2 - Jiniushiyue v Pasulatan Photo by Zhang Lintao/Zuffa LLC

Fight fans were in for a treat early this morning (Sat., May 27, 2023) as Road to UFC 2 unfolded live on UFC Fight Pass from inside the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, as hopeful prospects competed for their chance to eventually earn a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

As expected, the Quarterfinals 1 card delivered from the opening bell. From near-perfect twister attempts to one-punch knockdowns, Road to UFC 2 offered a little bit of everything. It was nice to see, especially when this Memorial Day weekend is lacking a big mixed martial arts (MMA) spark.

In the main event, SangWon Kim delivered a brutal second-round knockout stoppage over Keisuke Sasu. The South Korean fighter is now 4-1 in his last five professional fights. He’ll look to ride his momentum into the semi-finals round next. Also, the main card produced a memorable kimura finish, as the 20-year-old Rei Tsuruya knocked off Ronal Siahaan to push his undefeated record to 7-0.

Check out the official Road to UFC 2: Quarterfinals 1 results and video highlights below:

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Topnoi Kiwram via Split Decision

Rei Tsuruya def. Ronal Siahaan via Submission (Kimura)

Yizha def. Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu via Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1

Mark Climaco def. Jung Hyun Lee via Unanimous Decision

SangWon Kim def. Keisuke Sasu via KO (right hand)

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania