Fight fans were in for a treat early this morning (Sat., May 27, 2023) as Road to UFC 2 unfolded live on UFC Fight Pass from inside the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China, as hopeful prospects competed for their chance to eventually earn a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

As expected, the Quarterfinals 1 card delivered from the opening bell. From near-perfect twister attempts to one-punch knockdowns, Road to UFC 2 offered a little bit of everything. It was nice to see, especially when this Memorial Day weekend is lacking a big mixed martial arts (MMA) spark.

In the main event, SangWon Kim delivered a brutal second-round knockout stoppage over Keisuke Sasu. The South Korean fighter is now 4-1 in his last five professional fights. He’ll look to ride his momentum into the semi-finals round next. Also, the main card produced a memorable kimura finish, as the 20-year-old Rei Tsuruya knocked off Ronal Siahaan to push his undefeated record to 7-0.

Check out the official Road to UFC 2: Quarterfinals 1 results and video highlights below:

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Topnoi Kiwram via Split Decision

Rei Tsuruya def. Ronal Siahaan via Submission (Kimura)

Yizha def. Wuziaziebieke Jiahefu via Submission (Armbar) at 2:32 of Round 1

Mark Climaco def. Jung Hyun Lee via Unanimous Decision

SangWon Kim def. Keisuke Sasu via KO (right hand)