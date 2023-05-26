Fight fans were delivered a treat early Friday evening (May 26, 2023) when Oli Thompson sent fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight veteran Aleksei Oleinik into another dimension, courtesy of a vicious first-round knockout (punch).

The heavyweight clash went down Friday evening in Moscow, Russia. It headlined a regional card that also featured the return of Alexander Emelianenko and his little brother, Ivan. The Russian event wasn’t some sort of can’t miss card, but it delivered when it needed to.

The main event didn’t get out of the first round as Thompson absolutely leveled Oleinik with a vicious overhand right moments left in the frame. It landed clean and sent Oleinik crashing backwards onto the canvas. He hit the ground and was out for the count. Thompson didn’t even need an insurance shot to seal the deal. Oleinik was toast.

Check out the finish below:

Oli Thompson destroys Alexey Oleynik with a massive right hand in the first round pic.twitter.com/AdWy25dQxR — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 26, 2023

Thompson, 43, was riding a four-fight losing streak coming into today so this was a much-needed win for the English veteran. Funny enough, Thompson’s last victory was also a one-punch knockout when he stopped Szymon Bajor in 23 seconds back in June 2020. He’ll look to carry this new momentum into the second half of 2023.

Oleinik, on the other hand, was making his first appearance since parting ways with UFC back in Oct. 2022. He is now 1-5 in his last six professional fights, which includes three knockout defeats.