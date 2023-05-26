Nasty! Sister of UFC’s scariest welterweight prospect scores brutal TKO stoppage (Video)

Sora Rakhmonova (sister of Shavkhat) showing the violence runs in the family, picking up a 2nd round TKO over Valeria Karygina. Nasty in the clinch like her brother. #NAIZAFC51 pic.twitter.com/DuvM6IG2Kx

There’s two of them!

Sora Rakhmonova picked up her third straight victory by smashing flyweight opponent Valeria Karygina as part of the Naiza Fighter Championship (NFC) 51 mixed martial arts (MMA) event earlier today (Fri., May 26, 2023) at Almaty Arena in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Rakhmonova, 24, is the younger sister of undefeated 170-pound sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov, who continues to terrorize the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight division. “Nomad” has an incredible 17 finishes in 17 professional wins.

Rakhmonova (4-1) bounced around the amateur circuit for a couple of years but has competed exclusively for NFC since turning pro back in early 2021. Based on some of her moves (and some of her savagery) in the clip above, she may be ready for prime time.

As for the 28 year-old Rakhmonov, he’s awaiting his next assignment after disposing of Geoff Neal at the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event back in March. “Nomad” sits just outside the Top 5 at No. 6 in the official welterweight rankings.