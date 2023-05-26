Teeyai moves to 3-0 in ONE with a MIND-BLOWING flying knee KO! #ONEFridayFights18 Live TV broadcast in 170+ countries (check local listings) Also available on ONE YouTube and ONE Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) Also available on https://t.co/eBUfsOlZOd … pic.twitter.com/MXjYEn0ZUJ

With little combat action this Memorial Day weekend fight fans are looking for anything they can get their hands on. Fortunately for them, the combat gods delivered an epic comeback knockout finish early Friday (May 26, 2023) at ONE Friday Fights 18 from inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of the main attractions of the card was a meeting between Muay Thai specialists, Teeyai PK Saenchai and Saklek Kiatsongrit, which helped round out the top of the main card. Saenchai brought a two-fight win streak into the fight and was the favorite to care of business. That’s exactly what happened, but Saenchai had to fight through some adversity to find the finish.

In the second round, the two fighters were going toe-to-toe along the ropes and Kiatsongrit landed a brutal body shot. Saenchai dropped to the canvas and it appeared that he may not be able to continue. He was even wobbly when he returned to his feet.

Moments later, Saenchai gathered his composure and launched a ridiculous flying knee that caught Kiatsongrit right down the pipe. Kiatsongrit instantly fell to the canvas and Saenchai walked off with one of the most memorable knockouts of the year and arguably his biggest combat performance to date.

Check out the video highlights below:

OH MY GOD WHAT A KNOCKOUT



pic.twitter.com/BJqRgl9dMA — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) May 26, 2023