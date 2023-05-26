Khamzat Chimaev is not a fan of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, and launched another verbal attack on the Brazilian fighter earlier this week.

As Khamzat tries to schedule his next fight his frustration continues to mount. Fighters are calling him out all the time — including Costa — but Chimaev hasn’t been able to step back inside of the Octagon. His last UFC appearance came against Kevin Holland back at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022.

With no opportunity to compete in a professional manner “Borz” has been left to mix it up with potential opponents on social media and in interviews. Costa has been one of his biggest rivals and Chimaev delivered another threatening rant this week about “Borrachinha.”

“Paulo has spoken a lot of s—t about me,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “That guy, I want to smash him. I want to kill this guy. I was doing a lot of things, and he wants to fight with the other guy. The guy, I fought him a long time before – three or four years ago, before UFC. I win against that guy.

“I think the guy will beat him, as well. Paulo is not good. He is s—t. He just talks too much. He beat nobody. A close fight against Romero, only fighter he wins against. Other people, I don’t know. Nobody knows these guys. I don’t know who he beat.”

Costa, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 nearly one year ago, is currently scheduled to fight surging middleweight contender Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 this coming July. It’s an odd matchup considering Aliskerov only has one fight inside of the Octagon, but Costa seems game. The only loss of Aliskerov’s career came against Chimaev back in 2019.

Chimaev, on the other hand, will have to wait for his next opponent. With Costa already scheduled to fight and limited options in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions, it’s unknown at this time who the undefeated Chechen will draw next.