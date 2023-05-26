Joaquin Buckley plans to derail Ian Garry hype train at UFC 292 in Boston — ‘Easy work’

Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Machado Garry improved his record to 12-0 by starching Daniel Rodriguez at the UFC Charlotte event earlier this month on ABC, his fifth straight win under the UFC banner and third by way of thunderous knockout.

Joaquin Buckley remains unimpressed.

In fact, “New Mansa” believes “The Future” is easy work and wants to derail the Garry hype train as part of the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) event this summer in Boston. Buckley (16-6) is coming off a second-round finish over Andre Fialho at UFC Vegas 73.

Buckley told Inside Fighting Garry was “easy work” like the rest of the Kill Cliff team.

The performance over Fialho marked the first for Buckley at 170 pounds, following a hot-and-cold run at middleweight. No word yet on how the promotion plans to book these two moving forward but Garry may have bigger fish to fry after securing a spot in the official welterweight rankings.