James Gallagher returns, gets Cris Lencioni at Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 in Sioux Falls

After an extended sit on the sidelines, James Gallagher is ready to mount his mixed martial arts (MMA) comeback. Per a press release, “Strabanimal” is set to face off against Cris Lencioni at the recently-announced Bellator 298 fight card on Aug. 11, 2023 in Sioux, Falls South Dakota.

Galalgher hasn’t competed since losing to current interim bantamweight champion, Patchy Mix, at Bellator 270 in Nov. 2021. The loss snapped the Irish slugger’s four-fight win streak. As a result of his loss and extended hiatus, Gallagher is not ranked in the Top 10, but looks to make a run at a ranking spot with a win over Lencioni.

Speaking of “Sunshine,” he his currently riding a four-fight win streak and is 6-2 inside the Bellator cage. He has won two straight with the promotion since making his return in Dec. 2022 and hopes to ride the wave of his current momentum to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career.

Bellator 298 will feature a welterweight showdown between former interim title holder, Logan Storley, and hard-hitting knockout artist, Brennan Ward. Also on the card, Valentin Moldavsky will rematch Steve Mowry in a heavyweight tilt.

