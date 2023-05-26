The common goal among most up-and-coming regional (or international) mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects is to one day compete for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Other major promotions such as Bellator MMA, Professional Fighter's Leagues and ONE Championship are not far behind. Literally, countless prospects across the globe are all working toward the same career goal, making it difficult to stand out in the sea of competition. As often as possible, MMAmania.com will highlight a different combat sports prospect to keep your eyes on.

JaCobi Jones

Age: 27

Height: 5'9"

Weight class: Lightweight

Record: 6-1

Gym: Factory X

JaCobi "Big Toe" Jones comes from Factory X in Englewood, Colo., where he is a standout among a gym full of very talented fighters. Jones has been wrestling for most of his life and has credentials to back him. He is a three-time Division 2 All-American, four-time Rocky Mountain Athletic (RMAC) Conference champion, Greco national champion (2016) and Nebraska state champion (2014).

Since suffering his first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss last year at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 124, "Big Toe" has gone scorched Earth and returned to his finishing ways, stopping all three of his most recent opponents.

While the 27-year-old might be young in his MMA career, a big positive is that other than his professional debut, he hasn't fought anyone with a losing record, which is huge for up-and-coming prospects.

Jones is coming off an LFA Lightweight title win last Friday (May 19, 2023), stopping Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani via doctor stoppage (while being the underdog). In fact, Jones bloodied Lebosnoyani so severely that the referee had to step in.

Check out the carnage:

Oh I see, blood was literally spraying out of his head #LFA158 pic.twitter.com/AHWBFAjiUX — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 20, 2023

‼️‼️HOLY SHIT‼️‼️

after a battle in the first round Jacobi jones wins by 2nd round stoppage due to cuts at #LFA158 pic.twitter.com/O1CwOvV38a — Fight Global (@FightGlobal_) May 20, 2023

Here are his other two stoppages:

Jones vs. Christian Turner - LFA 144

Jacobi Jones gets us off to a flying start here at #LFA144!



Tune in now! Plenty of great bouts still to come! pic.twitter.com/FInavjxKeV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 15, 2022

Jones vs. Riley Wiseman - LFA 133

Jacobi Jones cuts Riley Wiseman so bad that his corner throws in the towel #LFA133 pic.twitter.com/WxsM8qSiQZ — Will (@ChillemDafoe) June 4, 2022

With Jones being an LFA champion, it is only a matter of time before he signs with a major organization. If he wants to go to Bellator like the last few former LFA champions, that's an option, but more than likely, he will get the call from UFC and/or season seven of Dana White's Contender Series.

Whichever route Jones chooses to go, he is a prospect to keep your eyes on.

For more regional MMA news and notes click here.