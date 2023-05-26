Logan Storley vs. Brennan Ward headlines Bellator 298 on Aug. 11 in Sioux Falls

Former Bellator MMA interim welterweight champion, Logan Storley, is gearing up for his return to action when he takes on Brennan Ward at the recently-announced Bellator 298 event on Aug. 11, 2023 in Sioux Falls, SD.

Storley hasn’t competed since losing to current 170-pound champion, Yaroslav Amosov, at Bellator 291 this past February in Dublin, Ireland. In fact, Storely’s only two defeats came at the hands of Amosov. Now, “Storm” — who is ranked No. 1 — will attempt to put his name back in the championship picture with a big win over Ward.

Speaking of which, Ward is coming off a huge technical knockout (TKO) win over Sabah Homasi at Bellator 290 (see it here), earning him his third straight win. His recent hot streak has earned him the No. 8 spot on the official rankings, but a win over Storley will get him into the Top 5 and right in the thick of the championship picture.

In the co-main event, Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry will run it back in a heavyweight rematch a year in the making after their initial contest ended in a no contest (NC). Indeed, an accidental eye poke put an end to their fight at Bellator 284 in the opening round.

Also on the card, lightweight standout, Sidney Outlaw will battle Islam Mamedov, Outlaw was set to face Mansour Barnaoui in the opening round of the 155-pound Grand Prix, but was forced out of the fight with an injury. Brent Primus stepped in to take his spot and wound up pulling off the upset win to advance in the $1 million tournament.

Outlaw is coming off a lightning-quick knockout loss to Tofiq Musayev at Bellator 283 (see it here), snapping his two-fight win streak. As for Mamedov, he has won two in a row and is coming off a win over Nick Brown at Bellator 286.

