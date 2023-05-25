UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman to make in-ring return, signs deal for Celebrity Boxing match

Mark Coleman is making a comeback.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Coleman, has signed with Celebrity Boxing to make his boxing debut on Oct. 14, 2023, at a location to be determined. The promotion is still seeking a celebrity-type opponent to face Coleman in a match consisting of three two-minute rounds. The event will air on Fite TV.

Coleman, 58, recently teased the idea of entering into the world of slap-fighting, attempting to put together a pairing with his fellow former UFC titlist, Tim Sylvia. “The Maine-Iac” was quick to turn down the idea, however, leading Coleman to the boxing ring.

UFC 109 in Feb. 2010 marked the last time Coleman (16-10) fought in a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) setting. Facing Randy Couture that night, the fight was the first time two UFC Hall of Famers fought against each other. Unfortunately for “The Hammer,” he went out on his shield via a second round rear-naked choke submission. Coleman’s final career victory came one year prior against Stephan Bonnar via a unanimous decision.

Coleman has stuck around the MMA scene despite being retired for over one decade. Most notably, the legendary wrestler can be seen cornering and coaching veteran UFC Welterweight, Matt Brown.

Wacky boxing crossovers have been nothing new in recent years thanks to the influx of influencer involvement. In terms of actual legends, Roy Jones Jr., who recently boxed former UFC Lightweight champion, Anthony Pettis, will compete for Celebrity Boxing on June 30, 2023, in a metaverse boxing match. Jones will take on internet sensation, Robert “NDO Champ” Wilmote.

Celebrity Boxing hopes to bring in more notable UFC names and past champions in the near future.