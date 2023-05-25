UFC vet Darren Till trashes Piers ‘Wanker,’ wannabe TikTok star ‘Mizzy’ for illegal London pranks

Wannabe TikTok star “Mizzy,” real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, is trying to get famous by performing a series of increasingly-awful pranks around London. Some of his recent social media stunts include stealing dogs from the elderly, harassing the Jewish community, and performing daytime home invasions.

Funny, right?

The 18 year-old prankster was fined and slapped with a criminal behavior order this week after posting videos of his exploits online. O’Garro was later invited to be a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he defended his actions as “having fun.” Former UFC middleweight Darren Till remains unimpressed.

And he’ll get fame and cash in on it all. Nice to see piers u fucking wanker.

What a country we live in.

No one’s assed what race you are kid you are just a little fucking piece of shit. https://t.co/QTPn2EfDf5 — D (@darrentill2) May 24, 2023

“And he’ll get fame and cash in on it all,” Till said. “Nice to see piers u fucking wanker. What a country we live in. No one’s assed what race you are kid you are just a little fucking piece of shit.”

Till knows a thing or two about the role of public menace.

The 30 year-old “Gorilla” was arrested back in early 2019 for trashing his hotel room and stealing a taxi. He’s settled down in recent years and is now getting into the celebrity boxing business after parting ways with UFC back in March. Perhaps “Mizzy” can join the card against the monster known as “Wings of Redemption.”

Thank social media icon Logan Paul for setting such a fine example.