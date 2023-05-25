Tyson Fury shoots down Dana White’s UFC fight offer — ‘I don’t roll around on the floor’

Boxing or bust.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will not be following in the footsteps of former IBF super middleweight titleholder James Toney because “The Gypsy King” doesn’t roll around on the floor when he fights, he stands and punches his opponents in the face.

No “Bones” about it.

“If you guys want to fight me it’s got to be under boxing rules!” Fury wrote in his Instagram stories. “I don’t roll ‘round the floor! I stand up and punch.”

Toney was taken down and submitted in the opening frame.

Fury has been sparring with UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones on social media after Joe Rogan made a claim about Fury getting wrecked by Jones in a potential street fight. Since neither side wants to change disciplines, the matchup in unlikely to happen.

Even under “hybrid” rules.

“For the record, Tyson Fury, in a full-on fight, has no chance against Jon Jones,” former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “That’s no knock on Fury. In a singular skill set with boxing gloves, Tyson Fury will beat Jones every day of the week. But if by chance they ever go into a full-on fight, Fury has about as much of a chance as the guy walking into a convenience store on the end of your block to beat Jon Jones in a free fight.”

Just ask the last guy who tried it.