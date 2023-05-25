When is Cain Velasquez trial? New court date set following third postponement

When is Cain Velasquez expected to stand trial for attempted murder?

The former UFC heavyweight champion appeared in court earlier this week but had his trial setting postponed until Aug. 2, 2023, according to MMA Fighting, which means Velasquez may not go to trial until some point in 2024.

Once he gets there, his attorney promised multiple surprises.

Velasquez, who turns 41 in July, is facing charges of attempted murder after a shooting incident against an alleged child molester back in March of 2022. The part-time luchador pleaded not guilty to the charges and filed a subsequent civil suit against the accused child molester, Harry Goularte, later in the year.

Velasquez was released on bond last November.

“Thank you to everybody who (supported me),” Velasquez said upon his release. “I love all of you. (I want to) just always continue to be better as a person, always do good things, just make something positive of this terrible situation. My family and I are going to do that. We’ll do something good.”

Like Velasquez, Goularte pleaded not guilty to the charges.