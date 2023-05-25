 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Khamzat unfollows Dana White, UFC matchmakers, and Darren Till amidst troubles booking a fight

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC 279: Chimaev v Holland Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re nearly six months into 2023, and Khamzat Chimaev has yet to book a fight. Why?!?

The answer depends on who you ask. According to UFC President Dana White, Chimaev has been dealing with “personal stuff,” which explains away his absence since his quick submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 (watch highlights). However, “Borz” himself denies that claim. He says he’s been ready to fight for months, and based on the constant clips of him ragdolling training partners, he certainly looks ready to go.

One way or another, it’s confusing to see Chimaev keep calling out men like Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira without any fight ever materializing. Perhaps there’s some real beef brewing here, because eagle-eyed Twitter user RainManMMA noticed that Chimaev has unfollowed top UFC officials like White, as well as the matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

Oh, and his bromance buddy Darren Till got the ax too! All who remain on Chimaev’s follow list are social media influencer (and accused rapist) Andrew Tate and Abu Dhabi MMA figure Tam Khan.

Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s something. Either way, Chimaev remains unbooked, and there are still obstacles to finalizing the talked about match up versus former Welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Insomnia

This is a pretty solid fight for the women’s Flyweight division!

It simply isn’t possible for Alex Pereira to look small in a photo. No matter who he stands next to, “Poatan” looks like a large human being.

I agree with both of these sentiments from Aljamain Sterling. UFC should stop dunking on its champion.

Manel Kape has become the funniest fighter on the UFC roster, completely unintentionally.

Videos of crazy MMA happenings were going around Twitter, and Caposa’s full thread is worth reading.

Rose Namajunas is too busy analyzing the sky to fight.

The French athletic commission is taking a hard stance against steroids, and we love to see it.

Classic UFC rankings goofiness!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Shane Carwin still stands out as one of the heaviest punchers this sport has ever seen. The man threw punches like he was slingshotting cinderblocks!

There’s nothing I appreciate more than a fighter who unexpectedly goes on a run. Undefeated champions are boring, give me a guy who has some undercard losses on his record!

Kick low, look low, kick high!

Random Land

Masochism.

Midnight Music: New Queens of the Stone age single ahead of their recently announced June record, In Times New Roman.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania