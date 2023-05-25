Welcome to Midnight Mania!

We’re nearly six months into 2023, and Khamzat Chimaev has yet to book a fight. Why?!?

The answer depends on who you ask. According to UFC President Dana White, Chimaev has been dealing with “personal stuff,” which explains away his absence since his quick submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279 (watch highlights). However, “Borz” himself denies that claim. He says he’s been ready to fight for months, and based on the constant clips of him ragdolling training partners, he certainly looks ready to go.

One way or another, it’s confusing to see Chimaev keep calling out men like Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira without any fight ever materializing. Perhaps there’s some real beef brewing here, because eagle-eyed Twitter user RainManMMA noticed that Chimaev has unfollowed top UFC officials like White, as well as the matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

Oh, and his bromance buddy Darren Till got the ax too! All who remain on Chimaev’s follow list are social media influencer (and accused rapist) Andrew Tate and Abu Dhabi MMA figure Tam Khan.

Khamzat Chimaev unfollowed everyone but Andrew Tate and Tam Khan ...



No longer following Dana white, Sean Shelby, Mick Maynard..



No longer following Darren till pic.twitter.com/7O18acPoeo — (@RainManMMA) May 24, 2023

Maybe it’s nothing, maybe it’s something. Either way, Chimaev remains unbooked, and there are still obstacles to finalizing the talked about match up versus former Welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

Insomnia

This is a pretty solid fight for the women’s Flyweight division!

Casey O’Neill will take on Viviane Araujo at the UFC’s event on August 5th. Verbally agreed. Not yet signed.

[per @MayerMeni]#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/VEjozvfVhY — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 24, 2023

It simply isn’t possible for Alex Pereira to look small in a photo. No matter who he stands next to, “Poatan” looks like a large human being.

Somebody lyin about their height pic.twitter.com/MZuOlObZWe — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) May 24, 2023

I agree with both of these sentiments from Aljamain Sterling. UFC should stop dunking on its champion.

I’m a phone call away boss! Respectfully, you made a fight, the night of the fight, without a single word of it mentioned to me or checking on my injuries. I have a personal life outside of fighting. But once again, I’ll show up and piss in everyone’s Cheerios…again.

Cheers — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 24, 2023

I never once called Sean an easy win. Dumb take. He’s probably one of the most dangerous opponents for me to ever fight. https://t.co/0hVPdW3SH4 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 24, 2023

Manel Kape has become the funniest fighter on the UFC roster, completely unintentionally.

Matchmakers have warned me not to waste time with you, because you are irrelevant at this time. I'm really sorry to hurt your feelings.

You lose a lot of time on Twitter and PlayStation, be careful not to end up like @TElliott125 WEDDING . Best regards, Manel Kape. — マネル・ケイプ Manel Kape (@ManelKape) May 20, 2023

Videos of crazy MMA happenings were going around Twitter, and Caposa’s full thread is worth reading.

The case of the missing finger. I could do these all dayhttps://t.co/DHdS6Iduyv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 23, 2023

In honor of @smoogymma seeking the video for years, I went out and found the clip of the crazy last seconds of Emanuel Newton vs. Trevor Prangley from Maximum Fighting Championship on 2009-05-15: pic.twitter.com/egbfUn4TGO — matt b posting from inside mel’s hole (@Boco_T) May 23, 2023

Rose Namajunas is too busy analyzing the sky to fight.

She's a fucking chem trails girl now. Might be the GOAT. You gotta be a bit of a political weirdo to be the GOAT and this really adds to her resumé pic.twitter.com/CbqCa2yI4z — Matty (@MattyH_12) May 21, 2023

The French athletic commission is taking a hard stance against steroids, and we love to see it.

French MMA Federation not screwing around when it comes to anti-doping.



Damien Lapilus has had four recent bout results overturned due to repeated violations, resulting in four Disqualifications and a No Contest (when his opponent also tested positive.)https://t.co/YQD5EZ6IUv pic.twitter.com/kj1QJpFyqD — Steven Kelliher (@Steven_Kelliher) May 23, 2023

Classic UFC rankings goofiness!

As @shaunalshatti brought to my attention, Norma Dumont is currently No. 13 in the UFC's bantamweight rankings



This is how many times Dumont has competed at the 135-pound limit in the UFC: 0 pic.twitter.com/olYYq9wVbB — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) May 23, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Shane Carwin still stands out as one of the heaviest punchers this sport has ever seen. The man threw punches like he was slingshotting cinderblocks!

15 years ago today, Shane Carwin made his UFC debutpic.twitter.com/zS5CoPnBNO — MMA Mania (@mmamania) May 24, 2023

There’s nothing I appreciate more than a fighter who unexpectedly goes on a run. Undefeated champions are boring, give me a guy who has some undercard losses on his record!

Freddie Pendleton went from a 14-13 journeyman, to starching Roger Mayweather, to capturing the USBA and eventually the IBF Lightweight title, ending his career with a 47-26 record and 34 knockouts.pic.twitter.com/LfSOxrNCrF https://t.co/K4W2ONoqza — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) May 24, 2023

Kick low, look low, kick high!

Random Land

Masochism.

Midnight Music: New Queens of the Stone age single ahead of their recently announced June record, In Times New Roman.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.