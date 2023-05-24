Bareknuckle hero Mike Perry swoops in as backup fighter for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing event

Here he comes, to save the dayyyyyyyyy.

Mighty Mike Perry, who has resurrected his combat sports career as one of the premiere punchers in bareknuckle boxing, has generously volunteered his services for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match, scheduled for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

“I should be the back up fighter in case Jake Paul doesn’t show up to fight Nate Diaz,” Perry wrote on Twitter.

Barring some pre-fight catastrophe, it’s unlikely Paul will flake before the event. There is, however, a legitimate chance that his opponent won’t make it to fight night, since Texas has a zero-tolerance policy on marijuana and Diaz smokes like a Centralia coal mine.

Perry, 31, departed UFC after losing two straight and four of his last five, but has since racked up three straight wins for BKFC, including last month’s destruction of ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.