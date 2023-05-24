Kelvin Gastelum may regret welterweight return after UFC callout from savage Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kelvin Gastelum is not interested in being a middleweight journeyman.

That’s why the former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion is abandoning his post at 185 pounds and making a return to the welterweight division later this year, despite previous struggles to hit the 170-pound mark earlier in his career.

Hopefully he checked with Dana White before making his decision.

“This is a second chance,” Gastelum said. “This is a renaissance in my career. This is a rebirth. Before, I was young, I was dumb, I was stupid, undisciplined, but now that I’m older, hopefully a little bit more mature and smarter, hopefully.”

Gastelum (18-8, 1 NC) may end up regretting that decision after getting called out by undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov. The 28 year-old “Nomad” is a perfect 17-0 and has finished all 17 of his opponents by knockout or submission.

Including battle-tested veterans Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.

Should I be the one to welcome Kelvin back to 170? @danawhite @seanshelby https://t.co/1zuIontmkH — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) May 23, 2023

Gastelum has yet to respond.

The 31 year-old former middleweight is coming off a wonky decision win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287 just last month but has not won back-to-back fights in over five years. It remains to be seen how the promotion books his 170-pound return, but it sounds like Rakhmonov is ready to rumble.