 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kelvin Gastelum may regret welterweight return after UFC callout from savage Shavkat Rakhmonov

Even the mighty Khamzat Chimaev wants no beef with “Nomad.”

By Jesse Holland
/ new
US-UFC-MMA Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Kelvin Gastelum is not interested in being a middleweight journeyman.

That’s why the former Ultimate Fighter (TUF) champion is abandoning his post at 185 pounds and making a return to the welterweight division later this year, despite previous struggles to hit the 170-pound mark earlier in his career.

Hopefully he checked with Dana White before making his decision.

“This is a second chance,” Gastelum said. “This is a renaissance in my career. This is a rebirth. Before, I was young, I was dumb, I was stupid, undisciplined, but now that I’m older, hopefully a little bit more mature and smarter, hopefully.”

Read his full statement right here.

Gastelum (18-8, 1 NC) may end up regretting that decision after getting called out by undefeated welterweight sensation Shavkat Rakhmonov. The 28 year-old “Nomad” is a perfect 17-0 and has finished all 17 of his opponents by knockout or submission.

Including battle-tested veterans Neil Magny and Geoff Neal.

Gastelum has yet to respond.

The 31 year-old former middleweight is coming off a wonky decision win over Chris Curtis at UFC 287 just last month but has not won back-to-back fights in over five years. It remains to be seen how the promotion books his 170-pound return, but it sounds like Rakhmonov is ready to rumble.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania