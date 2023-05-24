 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Dana White wants to promote Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones: ‘I will make it happen’

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC President Dana White isn’t ignorant to the recent war of words between UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and boxing kingpin Tyson Fury. It all begin with Joe Rogan, who expressed his belief that Jones could take out Fury in some kind of street fight situation. “The Gypsy King” didn’t appreciate that thought one bit! He talked some trash towards Rogan, Jones fired back, and here we are.

As for White, he stands by his athlete as the world’s baddest man. However, he’s also willing to make a deal with Fury and prove it.

“Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet,” White told Bro Bible (via MMAJunkie). “There’s no debate, there’s no denying it. Yeah, there’s no debate. I don’t care what anybody says or how they try to spin it. A lot of this stuff is clickbait. You know how I am: If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing: Right now, Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know.

“Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury.”

White is willing to offer Fury a UFC contract, but will the boxer sign the deal? It’s unlikely. Fury has already made it clear that he’s not willing to fight Jones in the cage, and that if the two meet in a professional setting, he’d only do so in the ring. Still, money talks, and White believes he could make Fury a strong offer.

“We can talk all we want,” White said. “Tyson can talk, Jon Jones can talk, I can talk, we can all talk. Let’s do it. If Tyson is serious, and he wants to do it, listen, I got Floyd Mayweather to fight (Conor McGregor), and we paid Floyd. We got Floyd the number he wanted.

“If Tyson Fury is serious, and he wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, let’s start talking.”

Will any of this happen? Almost surely not. However, it would be one hell of a petty move for White and Jones to snag the Fury fight from Ngannou, who’s been publicly chasing a crossover fight with “Gypsy King” for ages now.

Insomnia

Finally, SOMEBODY appreciates Aljamain Sterling!

There aren’t many women’s Flyweight bouts I’d be interested in seeing five rounds of, but Manon Fiorot vs. Erin Blanchfield is a good one.

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to ruin Kelvin Gastelum’s Welterweight return.

Themba Gorimbo clearly has physical talent, and he’s also got some serious work ethic and vision to make it this far. I’m now looking forward to watching his career progress!

These two were my immediate thoughts for the prompt. Any others?

Gilbert Burns provides an update on his wounded shoulder:

Edmen Shahbazyan is still in good spirits after a difficult loss.

No shame in getting ankle picked by Cael Sanderson, but ... Daniel Cormier got got!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

In case you missed it: the submission of the year went down this weekend!

Lovely combination along the fence:

Brutal.

Random Land

Grandma gets punked.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

