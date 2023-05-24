Welcome to Midnight Mania!

UFC President Dana White isn’t ignorant to the recent war of words between UFC Heavyweight champion Jon Jones and boxing kingpin Tyson Fury. It all begin with Joe Rogan, who expressed his belief that Jones could take out Fury in some kind of street fight situation. “The Gypsy King” didn’t appreciate that thought one bit! He talked some trash towards Rogan, Jones fired back, and here we are.

As for White, he stands by his athlete as the world’s baddest man. However, he’s also willing to make a deal with Fury and prove it.

“Jon Jones is the baddest dude on the planet,” White told Bro Bible (via MMAJunkie). “There’s no debate, there’s no denying it. Yeah, there’s no debate. I don’t care what anybody says or how they try to spin it. A lot of this stuff is clickbait. You know how I am: If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, I will make it happen. Here’s my thing: Right now, Tyson, if you’re serious, let me know.

“Tyson and I have a good relationship. I like Tyson Fury.”

White is willing to offer Fury a UFC contract, but will the boxer sign the deal? It’s unlikely. Fury has already made it clear that he’s not willing to fight Jones in the cage, and that if the two meet in a professional setting, he’d only do so in the ring. Still, money talks, and White believes he could make Fury a strong offer.

“We can talk all we want,” White said. “Tyson can talk, Jon Jones can talk, I can talk, we can all talk. Let’s do it. If Tyson is serious, and he wants to do it, listen, I got Floyd Mayweather to fight (Conor McGregor), and we paid Floyd. We got Floyd the number he wanted.

“If Tyson Fury is serious, and he wants to fight Jon Jones in the UFC, let’s start talking.”

Will any of this happen? Almost surely not. However, it would be one hell of a petty move for White and Jones to snag the Fury fight from Ngannou, who’s been publicly chasing a crossover fight with “Gypsy King” for ages now.

Insomnia

Finally, SOMEBODY appreciates Aljamain Sterling!

There aren’t many women’s Flyweight bouts I’d be interested in seeing five rounds of, but Manon Fiorot vs. Erin Blanchfield is a good one.

| CORRECTION: According to @MayerMeni, Manon Fiorot’s team have asked the UFC for a five-rounder against Erin Blanchfield at #UFCParis on September 2nd.



Could potentially be a co-main event.#UFCParis #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/R4L5MLYDGc — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 23, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to ruin Kelvin Gastelum’s Welterweight return.

Should I be the one to welcome Kelvin back to 170? @danawhite @seanshelby https://t.co/1zuIontmkH — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) May 23, 2023

Themba Gorimbo clearly has physical talent, and he’s also got some serious work ethic and vision to make it this far. I’m now looking forward to watching his career progress!

2015 I messaged MMA masters to go train there and I didn’t have any ability to have USA visa but still insisted .

Fast forward we picked our first @ufc win together. pic.twitter.com/1I5VYuC26m — Themba T L Gorimbo (@TheAnswerMMA) May 23, 2023

These two were my immediate thoughts for the prompt. Any others?

Gilbert Burns provides an update on his wounded shoulder:

UPDATE ON MY SHOULDER!

Went to see the doctor today again, shoulder slowly getting better, still numbness on my thumb and restricted from a lot movement but got a good progress, inflammation reduced a lot! Again thankful that I don’t need surgery but it’s going to be a slow… — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 22, 2023

Edmen Shahbazyan is still in good spirits after a difficult loss.

No shame in getting ankle picked by Cael Sanderson, but ... Daniel Cormier got got!

Cael Sanderson vs Daniel Cormier 2001 NCAA Finals pic.twitter.com/wfazijgS6I — Heavyweight Nation (@hwtnation) May 19, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

In case you missed it: the submission of the year went down this weekend!

Louis Glismann pic.twitter.com/AGJiPCndV8 — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 20, 2023

Lovely combination along the fence:

Wow. Beautiful KO by Puni Pagaoa setting up the right hook with body work and sleeping Humberto Duarte in the first round. Nasty #LFA158 pic.twitter.com/WYc26uI7Up — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 20, 2023

Brutal.

Random Land

Grandma gets punked.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.