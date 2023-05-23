 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Volkanovski not sold on possible Max Holloway tetralogy: ‘That doesn’t sound very exciting’

By Drake Riggs
MMA: JUL 02 UFC 276 Photo by Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski has moved past Max Holloway.

In their three fights series, “The Great” has come out on top in each encounter with two unanimous decisions sandwiching a split decision. The July 2022 trilogy bout was undeniably the most impressive from the Australian mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, pitching a masterful shutout over the former “Blessed” titleholder, Holloway.

Holloway recently rebounded off the loss with another strong showing, defeating Arnold Allen via a unanimous decision that kept him unbeaten in non-title fights dating back to Aug. 2013. Should Holloway not leave the Featherweight division and pursue gold at Lightweight, he’ll likely be favored over all other contenders en route to a desired fourth Volkanovski encounter. The champion just doesn’t see the point after beating the Hawaiian thrice.

“It’s a hard fight to sell,” Volkanovski told The MMA Fan Podcast. “Three fights, you know, three wins with a guy and then doing a fourth one, and then what if he does win? What are you going to do? We’re going to have to go another two times? Obviously, that wouldn’t happen. I definitely believed and proved I’ve got his number.

“How do you sell it?” he continued. “I mean, never say never, but like I said, I want fights that are going to excite me. Honestly, right now, I need to see more maybe, maybe it would be different, but yeah, that doesn’t sound very exciting. It’s not very fun to talk about.”

The best-case scenario for Holloway will be a Volkanovski loss on July 8, 2023, at UFC 290. Volkanovski is set to unify his undisputed Featherweight crown with Yair Rodriguez’s interim title at the upcoming Las Vegas, Nevada pay-per-view (PPV). If all goes his way, Volkanovski then hopes to get a late 2023 Lightweight title rematch against the only man to defeat him in UFC, that division’s champion, Islam Makhachev.

