Meltdown! Former UFC fighter arrested for assaulting, hospitalizing taxi driver with broken face

Former UFC middleweight Alessio Di Chirico will appear in court today after being arrested on Monday in Formentera, Spain. “Manzo” is accused of blowing a gasket during a taxi ride from a restaurant to his hotel and unloaded on the driver — after paying his tab — in front of his wife and two children.

The result was a broken cheekbone and serious eye injuries. The victim, identified as Omar Bouhia, will undergo surgery to repair the damage, which includes removing glass from his eye after fragments from his eyeglasses became embedded in his face, according to local outlet Diario de Ibiza.

Di Chirico, who was on vacation with his family in Spain, retired from UFC in the wake of his knockout loss to Roman Kopylov at the promotion’s Paris debut last fall. The 33 year-old “Manzo” lost five of his last six and currently stands at 13-7 in pro MMA but is unlikely to make his combat sports return.

“I can’t think about how hard the people who really love me suffered for me and with me throughout my career, I’m sorry for every one who just cared about me even if we don’t know each other, I’m so grateful,” Di Chirico wrote in his retirement post on social media. “I think it’s time to move to another chapter in my life. I know that’s not coming back from there, I know I will miss it so badly. I know it’s the right time to stop.”

No word yet on what charges will be filed against Di Chirico but the incident was reportedly captured on hotel surveillance cameras.