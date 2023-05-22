Check out this funky new poster for UFC Vegas 75 | Vettori vs. Cannonier

I really dig this new poster for UFC Vegas 75.

Perhaps it reminds me of the album cover for Poison’s greatest hits (don’t judge me) or maybe I’m just beaten down by all the awful entries that preceded it (like this school picture day background circa 1987), but this one has a nice glow to it, sort of like Predator blood.

If it airs, we can watch it.

UFC Vegas 75 will be headlined by the 185-pound showdown between former title challengers and Top 5 middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, a five-round slugfest that will determine who stays alive in the division title chase.

Vettori (19-6) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over the rough-and-tumble Roman Dolidze at UFC 286 back in March. “The Italian Dream” has won seven of his last 10, with his only losses during that stretch coming against current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former division titleholder Robert Whittaker.

As for Cannonier (16-6), 10 years older than his opponent at 39, he’s looking to build on his decision win over middleweight wild man Sean Strickland at UFC Vegas 66 last December. “Killa Gorilla” is 6-2 since dropping down to middleweight and like Vettori, his only losses during that span came against Adesanya and Whittaker, both by decision.

Here’s the full version:

High stakes in the UFC Vegas 75 main event on June 17 at APEX.