UFC vet Darren Till launches ‘Gorilla’ boxing club for musicians, actors and influencers

Darren Till wants to legitimize celebrity boxing, which is kind of like adding a Brita filter to your toilet and calling it tap water.

The former UFC middleweight recently launched “Gorilla Fight Club” alongside South African businessman and politician Duduzane Zuma, according to Telecom Asia,

“Our goal is to take the brand to a global level, and with a highly qualified team on board, we have everything we need to succeed,” Till said. “We will have exciting events with global stars from all areas, whether they are athletes, musicians, actors or influencers, all of them can meet in a boxing ring.”

Related Till Admits Hitting Rock Bottom

Nice to know those pugilists who can’t make the 800-pound weight limit for Misfits Boxing now have a place to call home.

Till, 30, has not competed since a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 282 late last year, “The Gorilla” has dropped three straight and four of his last five, spending his final years under the UFC banner plagued by injuries and setbacks.

A launch date for Gorilla Fight Club has yet to be established.