Rematch! Dana White ‘definitely working on’ Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Valentina Shevchenko lost her flyweight title after getting submitted by Alexa Grasso in the UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last March in Las Vegas, ending a nine-fight win streak for “Bullet” and shaking up the 125-pound division.

Despite the bookie-busting upset, not everyone was shocked by the result.

That’s why Grasso recently volunteered to rematch Shevchenko, to prove to the combat sports community that her UFC 285 victory was not a fluke. And it sounds like promotion president Dana White is already working on part two.

“We’re working on that, too,” White told MMA Junkie during last weekend’s UFC Vegas 73 press conference. “That’s one of the fights we’re definitely working on right now.”

No word yet on when or where the rematch will take place.

Grasso (16-3) is the winner of five straight — two by way of submission — and will find little respite with a second win over Shevchenko. Top 5 flyweight contenders including Manon Fiorot, Talia Santos, and Erin Blanchfield remain in the 125-pound mix.

Expect an announcement on Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 in the coming weeks, if not sooner.