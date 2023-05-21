 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dana White criticizes Aljamain Sterling for suggesting Sean O’Malley fight isn’t a lock

The UFC is advertising a Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley title fight for UFC 292 in Boston. But is it really a lock? Dana White gives us an update.

By Ryan Harkness
MMA: MAY 04 UFC 288 Media Day Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Don’t buy into the drama surrounding Aljamain Sterling’s upcoming bantamweight title defense against Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 in Boston.

The UFC rushed the Sterling vs. O’Malley announcement out the door for the upcoming August 19th event. They did it so fast that “Funkmaster” reportedly didn’t even get to have a doctor look him over before things were official. His coach Ray Longo implied no contract had been signed, and Sterling said he hoped to fight in September.

So what’s going on? According to UFC president Dana White, nothing: Aljamain Sterling is fighting Sean O’Malley in Boston. That’s it. Although they have a backup should they need one for some reason.

“He’s fighting,” White said during the UFC Vegas 73 post-fight press conference. “Do you want me to explain the mind of f—king Aljo?” White exclaimed. “Henry Cejudo calls me and says, ‘This little p—y doesn’t want to fight. I’m throwing my hat in right now. Let’s do it. I’ll fight O’Malley.’”

“So, Hunter [Campbell] is my neighbor, he comes over to my house and says, ‘What’s going on?’ And I think we got his manager on the phone and stuff like that. Aljo’s one of those guys that just can’t get out of his own way. Apparently, he’s in for the fight.

“Why did he said that? I don’t know,” White finished. “This is my life, brother. The fight is on, the fight is absolutely, positively on.”

And why would you doubt it, when the UFC and Sterling are clearly on the same page and don’t have a backup ready to go should he refuse to compete again three months after his last bout?

