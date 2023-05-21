‘Great guy’ Colby Covington brought food to ‘broke’ teammate Themba Gorimbo during training camp for UFC Vegas 73

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Colby Covington is a “great” and caring teammate, according to Themba Gorimbo.

Gorimbo picked up his first UFC win at UFC Vegas 73 last night (Sat., May 20, 2023) when he defeated UFC veteran Takashi Sato via a dominant unanimous decision from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He became the first Zimbabwean fighter to earn a win inside the octagon.

It has been a very tough and highly stressful three months for Gorimbo. He lost his UFC debut back in February to AJ Fletcher via submission (watch highlights), and after his loss, he lost many people, including friends and family.

“I want to be honest; I know it might hit some people, but the truth must be told as it is, if you love me or hate me, it is what it is. But it kind of hit me that after the fight, my coaches went to a party, whatever. I was in that room all by myself, crying, crying over myself,” Themba told MMA Mania during his post-fight interview with the media. “Everyone just kind of moved away. Straight after my loss, when I got home. Everybody [looked at me] like a guy that was smelling like sh-t. You know, people kind of ignored me. People that I helped kind of ignored me. A lot of people, even people that were close to me, some of them are called my friends...even my own brother, man. I love my brother because my brother is my blood at the end of the day. But the truth must be told me; it hurts me so much that I do so much for people. Bro, I do so much for people. People might not tell you, but I do so much for people back home. And for them to do what they did to me, I hope the Lord forgives them.”

Following his loss, Gorimbo changed coaches and flew to Miami to train at MMA Masters. The problem was he had close to no money. The 32-year-old revealed that leading up to fight week of UFC Vegas 73, he has $7 in his bank account.

With little money to survive, former UFC interim Welterweight champion and current title challenger Covington brought Gorimbo food during his stay at MMA Masters.

“Colby Covington, he is such a great guy, man. Colby Covington sometimes would bring food for me at the gym,” Gorimbo said. “People say what they say and want to avoid him, but that guy’s a great man. You have to know him to kind of know him. Just like me...You know, at the end of the day is business.”

“The Answer” said he would look to move to Miami from Africa when he gets the chance. Gorimbo will not have $7 in his bank account after UFC Vegas 73 because he got his show and win money, which will definitely help with the eventual move.

