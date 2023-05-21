Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KO) did just enough to outlast Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KO) last night (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, retaining his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles with a unanimous decision win.

Haney came out with a lot of work to the body, but Lomachenko hung in the pocket to deliver combinations and counter shots. Every time Lomachenko was on the offense the Las Vegas crowd roared with support. Haney was the bigger fighter in the contest and the betting favorite, but Lomachenko was pressing him from the opening bell.

Haney started to take control in the fifth before Lomachenko landed a flurry of punches along the ropes and forced the champion to cover up. Lomachenko did more damage in the sixth round, but Haney kept control of the ring and landed two good rights to the body. The two lightweights would go toe-to-toe over the next few rounds making it difficult for the judges to score. It was a true chess match with little error and world-class violence, but Lomachenko landed some eye-popping shots down the stretch.

In the end, it was Haney who did enough over the course of 12 rounds to edge out Lomachenko on the scorecards 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113.

