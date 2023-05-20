While fight fans gathered to see Saturday’s (May 20, 2023) main event clash between lightweights Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko, it was Junto Nakatani who delivered an epic knockout finish on the “Prelims” undercard live on ESPN+ from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undefeated Japanese fighter was coming into his fight opposite Australian veteran, Andrew Moloney, with a 24-0 record and all the hype in the world. It was a perfect setting for the 25-year-old boxer fighting on the undercard of a Haney vs. Lomachenko pay-per-view (PPV) card.

Fortunately for fight fans, Nakatani delivered in more than one way. After an entertaining 10 rounds of action Nakatani scored an incredible knockdown in the 11th that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Moloney is a savvy veteran and was able to make it back to his feet, but now knowing what happened next maybe he should have stayed down.

The action poured into the 12th and final frame where the two fighters tried to make a lasting impression. It looked like the bout was going to hit the scorecards before Nakatani unloaded a vicious left hand that landed flush and melted Moloney in his tracks. The official stoppage came with 18 seconds left in the round.

Check out the final moments in the above video player and more footage below:

NAKATANI FLOORS MOLONEY IN ROUND ELEVEN. #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/pHG2dgAJj5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

For complete ‘Haney vs. Lomachenko’ results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.