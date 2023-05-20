Conor McGregor was front and center to see Katie Taylor drop her first professional loss in her Ireland debut earlier tonight (Sat., May 20, 2023) live on DAZN from inside 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion is still convinced that Taylor can come out on top.

Taylor, who is the undisputed lightweight champion, was moving up to challenge undefeated English fighter Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KO) for her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring female light-welterweight titles. It was a tough task to say the least, but Taylor was looking to take the step up in competition and make her Dublin debut even more memorable.

Unfortunately for Taylor, McGregor, and all of the screaming Irish fans in attendance, Cameron was too active and warded off Taylor on the scorecards by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94). It was certainly a close fight, but nothing that screamed controversial. Cameron was simply the better fighter.

After the fight, McGregor showed nothing but support for Taylor and implored her to keep head high. “Notorious” had helped sponsor the event and is a massive Taylor supporter so it wasn’t a surprise to hear him try to lift his fellow Irish athlete up after defeat. See below:

“Another amazing fight for you,” McGregor told Taylor. “Another day, another day for Katie Tay. Love you to bits, I love you.”

As the arena was clearing out McGregor caught up with reporters to give Taylor one final message. Check it out below:

“Head up. You’re the champion,” said McGregor. “You’re the Olympic champion and you’re a world champion still in your division.”

