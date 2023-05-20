 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Fighter scores epic inverted omoplata for Submission of the Year candidate | Oktagon 43

By Dan Hiergesell
The mixed martial arts (MMA) gods graced fight fans with a rare submission finish earlier today (Sat., May 20, 2023) at Oktagon 43 from inside The O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic, as one fighter scored an inverted omoplata for the ages.

The contest in question was a main card meeting between submission expert, Louis Glismann, and Dutch veteran, Melvin van Suijdam. Both welterweights brought a three-fight win streak into this fight and were hoping to impress on one of the promotion’s biggest cards of the year.

Both fighters did well in the early going and it seemed if the fight was going to hit the second round. That was until Glismann locked up an arm and attempted a ridiculous omoplata. Glismann kept rolling as the arm of van Suijdam got trapped and started to twist like a pretzel. Van Suijdam eventually had to tap before his arm snapped off, giving Glismann one of the best submission stoppages 2023 will offer.

Check out the finsh below:

Luckily, the MMA gods also gifted fight fans will more chaos at Oktagon 43. Some of which can be seen below:

Marek Mazuch def. Gianni Melillo via second-round KO

Robert Bryczek def. Lee Chadwick via first-round KO

